TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe says it will reopen park playgrounds, splash pads, and the Kiwanis Tennis Center this Friday, Sept. 4.
This includes all neighborhood parks, playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment, as well as the city’s three splash pads at Esquer, Hudson, and Jaycee parks. Kiwanis Tennis Center will resume leagues, drop-ins, challenge courts and mix-and-match.
Kiwanis Park’s Fiesta Playground and The Cloud will remain closed until further notice due to their size and the potential to attract crowds larger than 50 people.
The park amenities closed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors were still able to use the trails, paths, open spaces, and walkways during the closure.
Tempe officials say they are now using county, state, and federal benchmarks to guide the reopening process, and there are new guidelines are in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep residents safe. Those guidelines include:
• Stay 6 feet away from people who are not in your household
• Face coverings required for everyone age 6+ when physical distancing is not possible
• Stay home if you are sick or feel symptoms
• Wash or sanitize hands before, during and after use
• Don’t share personal items with people outside your household
• Consider returning later if playground is crowded
Residents are encouraged to visit playgrounds and splash play areas in their own neighborhoods and to return at a later time if a park or amenity is too crowded. Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place at all playgrounds and splash play areas, including multiple weekly cleanings.
New safety protocols will also be in place at Kiwanis Tennis Center and court fees will resume. Access to the courts will return to normal, with players and guests entering through Kiwanis Recreation Center. City-led tennis lessons are expected to resume at the end of September.
All city athletic fields and volleyball courts have reopened and can now be reserved. Ramadas are open and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Physical distancing guidelines must be followed at all times. For up-to-date information, visit tempe.gov/reopening.
