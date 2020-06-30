TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBBS5) -- Tempe's mayor-elect has announced that he has COVID-19. Corey Woods put the news out on social media Tuesday night.
Woods says he woke up last Friday morning with a mild fever. He decided to quarantine at home until he could get tested Monday. The positive test results came back Tuesday.
Woods says most of his symptoms have been very mild, but he is still working to regain his full sense of smell.
But he did have a strong message for others.
"I will make the point that COVID-19 is serious business. Until we have truly eradicated the global pandemic we currently find ourselves in, we all need to be extremely careful. I was fortunate to only have mild symptoms, but that has certainly not been the case for everyone. We are going to get past this, but we have to redouble our efforts to follow CDC and local guidelines to protect public health. We are going to get through this together, but we have to do everything in our power to stop the spread."
The Tempe City Council swearing-in ceremony is still scheduled for Thursday as a virtual meeting. Woods says he will participate online with the City Council, take the oath of office, and talk a little bit about his thoughts on Tempe's future.
"It truly is the greatest honor of my life to be entrusted with such an incredible responsibility," he says. "I'm looking forward to getting to work on Thursday."
Before being elected as mayor, he served two terms on the Tempe City Council, from 2008 to 2016. According to his website, he championed initiatives that addressed affordable housing and human services. He is currently the Community Relations Officer for ASU Prep. He graduated from the University of Michigan 2000 with a degree in political science. In May 2018, Woods earned a master’s degree in educational policy from Arizona State University.