TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tempe man considers himself one of the lucky ones. Eddie Case, 43, nearly died from COVID-19 complications.
Case said the virus put him in a medically-induced coma back in April. When he woke up, he had no recollection of what happened to him. "I couldn't move my limbs. I was initially paralyzed, and it took a while for me to be able to lift my hands up," said Case.
Eddie and his wife Anne Costa Case started experiencing symptoms in March. They tried getting tested but were turned away because they didn't meet the criteria. The following day, Anne had to rush Eddie to the emergency room.
"I came into the living room clenching my throat and saying 'Anne, I am having trouble breathing. I don't know what is going on,'" said Eddie.
Eddie was put on a ventilator, and then spent 20 days in a medically-induced coma. His wife was sick with the virus herself, and with COVID-19 restrictions, she couldn't be by his side.
"It was very, very scary because for about two weeks we weren't sure if he was going to survive or not," said Anne.
Thankfully, Eddie won his battle with the virus, but he is still recovering. He had to learn how to walk and talk again. He said he is still in therapy working to gain his strength back. For now, as he reflects, he believes his wife saved his life that day.
"All I can tell you is that it comes quickly and it hits you fast. If you are alone, you could could be in trouble," said Eddie. "Fortunately I had Anne to monitor me. I could have laid in bed and went back to sleep and passed away. That has happened to a lot of people."