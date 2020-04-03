TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In a world where we seem to be more connected than ever through our phones, we often don't know who lives next door. That is changing in one Tempe neighborhood.
“My daughter and I found a note on our door from a neighbor who we never met before,” said Jodi James. “And we thought it was really heart-warming.”
The note was a few pages long and it starts with “hi neighbors.” It ends with a promise from Chris Fox that “we’re all in this together.”
“It’s just one of those events where the only way we're really going to get through it is together,” Fox said.
For months, Fox has been building a food truck in his front yard. During the coronavirus epidemic, he has been staying home and social distancing like so many others. When he saw images of older people on social media who couldn’t get groceries, he knew he wanted to do something. While he may not be on the front lines as a nurse or at the grocery store, Fox says he's healthy and wanted to let his neighbors know he’s there for them if they are older, can’t leave home, are afraid to go out or have a compromised immune system.
“You know I’m just trying to kind of help out and do my part,” Fox said. “Everyone else is doing theirs. So that's the best I can really do for now.”
Fox is originally from Boston and his parents live in Florida. He hopes others would do the same for them.
“I’ve actually done a couple of handy work jobs for some of my neighbors who haven't been able to get anyone in because they just needed someone last second and can't really go anywhere,” Fox said.
Fox went door to door to post hundreds of letters on his neighbor's porches. He says he got dozens of text messages from them, simply thanking him for being there. He ended up taking it a step further. There’s a new feature in the app Nextdoor called Help Map. You can offer to pick up groceries or take a dog for a walk. Read more about it here.
The company is urging people who use the app to check with local officials about how to interact to best protect yourself and your neighbors.
"If you have tested positive for coronavirus or suspect that you might be infected, please take appropriate precautions to avoid putting your neighbors at risk," it said.
When James needed a plumber, she turned to Nextdoor and Fox came by to fix it.
“It really brought it all to light just how connected we are and we are all in this together,” James said.
James said that was her first experience on Nextdoor. She and her daughter, Callie Holmgren, are both out of work right now. Holmgren says it's good to know they aren't alone.
"We're here quarantined just the two of us, but it's nice to know there's someone in the neighborhood also looking out for everyone else," Holmgren said.