TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For Eddie Case, his battle with COVID-19 didn't end when he went home from the hospital. The 43-year-old Tempe resident is coronavirus-free, but still recovering from a traumatic experience. In March, his symptoms were so severe he had to spend 20 days in a medically-induced coma. Six months later, life isn't the same.
"Brain fog does kick in. Short term memory, common things like waking up this morning and thinking what did I have for dinner? We watched a movie, what movie?" said Case.
Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix said this is a lingering symptom of COVID-19.
"People have fatigue and confusion, difficulty focusing and concentrating," said Marvasti.
Case said he's even dealing with hair loss and arthritis symptoms all over his body. But Case said he is one of the lucky ones. Despite spending time on a ventilator and respiratory, his heart and lungs were not damaged. Others can't say the same, according to Marvasti.
"Scarring in the lungs, we know there is evidence of that, even if you didn't get sick to the point of hospitalization," said Marvasti. "We still don't know all the mechanisms and causes underlying these symptoms and damage we are seeing in people."
But Case said he isn't letting the virus keep him down. Instead, he is using it as motivation.
"One thing that I have come to do is rather than look at this as being a victim of circumstance, or this virus, I really think in a way this is a huge blessing," said Case. "You yourself as a survivor will be driven to out perform more than you did before."