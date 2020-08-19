TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of students are preparing for the first day of school at ASU on Thursday. It's a day that has been on the mind of President of Tempe's St. Luke's Hospital Jenifer Midgett. "For Tempe, specifically, we have prepared for this for the past 4 to 6 months," said Midgett. "From a hospital administration standpoint, any time you have a large gathering or coming together, it does increase the risk of spreading COVID-19."

Midgett said right now cases are down in Tempe. The state health department's website shows a total of 1,761 cases in ASU's zip code, which is 85281. The hospital has been using the downtime to prepare for a potential influx of patients. "As far as PPE, personal protective equipment, ventilators, we're in good shape to care for the needs of students," said Midgett.

But Midgett like most health experts are urging Sun Devils to mask up, wash hands and physically distance. She's afraid the students will pass the virus onto Tempe's immune-compromised residents and older populations. "We know that we are going to rely on our students," said Midgett. "To make good choices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

No visitors in dorms, other changes coming to ASU campus due to COVID-19 Some changes coming to the ASU campus this fall include no visitors in the dorms, no social gatherings on campus, and takeout only in the dining halls.

In terms of ASU, the university sent a long list of what they're doing to stop the spread of the virus including free testing for all students and staff as well as following all CDC guidelines. "It goes back to the students to help us," said Midgett. "It's great that we're back and we're starting to resume some normalcy in our lives but we need them to protect the people that are vulnerable."