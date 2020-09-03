A ZIP code in Tempe is seeing COVID-19 cases increase faster than any other ZIP code in Maricopa County.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In the past 10 days, ZIP code 85281 has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases, 726 to be exact, a growth of more than 40%.

Arizona State University sits smack dab in the center of this zip code.

Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said the increase in cases was anticipated.

"We know whenever we test large populations of people all at the same time, we are going to find cases," said Christ.

"The number of people there and work there make it one of the largest communities here in Phoenix metro. It's important that we know those people after they leave campus they go home," said Dr. Carroll.

Dr. Christ said she would like to see more mass testing. The number of people getting tested for COVID-19 has dropped in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 rate of new cases for 85281 is two times higher than the second fastest growing Zip Code. That's in the Town of Florence where in the last 10 days, they reported 220 new cases.

Dr. Cara Christ said that contact tracing is an essential part of limiting the spread of COVID-19 but that depends on people getting tested. 

 

