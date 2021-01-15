TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It looks and sounds like any other hair salon. But it's not, and that's just fine with customers like Cindy Ek.
"It's been very nice, it's convenient, and they're very professional," said Ek. "I'm able to still book everything online like I did before."
Welcome to the Lox Salon in Tempe, where business partners Nando Garcia and Bryce Vitale can cut and color your hair from the convenience of their spare bedroom. A few months ago, the hairstylists were forced to close down their Phoenix Salon because of COVID-19 and needed a way to pay the bills. They decided to set up shop in their house.
"There was no way I could push that business uphill with five stylists leaving," said Garcia. "It was too much. Once everything closed down, I thought to myself, if I can still make the same amount of money right now in a pandemic in one month, then that will tell me if I can make this work."
So far, the unique business model has been a success, with a steady stream of customers coming through. But getting the home salon going wasn't easy. The Arizona Board of Cosmetology does allow for home-based hair salons, but it was illegal in Tempe.
The Lox Salon owners had to lobby city leaders to allow them to work from home. The city launched a temporary pilot program, allowing home salons for one year.
"We've had a lot of support from not just our clients but the community in Tempe," said Vitale. "A lot of neighbors have stepped up. They all said we'll do anything because we see the potential."
The business owners said that keeping the smaller workspace safe and sanitary is a lot easier than being in a big salon. The commute isn't bad, either.
"We're just trying to get through it," said Vitale.