TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A great-grandmother in Tempe just lost her brother to COVID-19, and she's worried she'll be next.
"I don't know what else to do," said Beverly Van Dorp.
The 82-year-old said she was relieved when the state started allowing people 75 and older to sign up to be vaccinated, but despite her efforts, she can't seem to sign up for a slot.
"You pull it up and it just says on the entire month there are not appointments available," said Van Dorp.
"Just about every day, sometimes twice a day, I've tried the state pod. I have tried every one of the pharmacies listed," added Van Dorp.
She said she's now getting desperate after her younger brother recently lost his battle with the virus.
"Thirteen months younger so it's going to leave a big, big hole in my heart," said Van Dorp.
We reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services for answers.
"All available first-dose appointments at the state-run site at State Farm Stadium and the Phoenix Municipal Stadium site opening Monday, Feb. 1, are booked through February. If the federal government allocates more vaccine or if under Gov. (Doug) Ducey's executive order issued yesterday we are able to commit more vaccine to the state-run sites, we will open up more appointments. Maricopa County can give you information on availability at its PODs," said ADHS spokesman Steve Elliot.
The response is a lot of the same, said Van Dorp.
"I'm tired of the rhetoric from the state and the county. They give you all these excuses, but you don't see any action,' said Van Dorp.