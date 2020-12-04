TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We know this year will be unforgettable for some of the worst reasons, but one Valley family wants you to wish for a brighter future ahead of the new year.
"Someone wrote 'I wish COVID would be over next year,'" said Andy McClellan.
The McClellans in Tempe set up a "Wishing Tree," a place where people can write their hopes and dreams for 2021.
"I wish for peace," one note read.
"I think 2020 has really tested all of us," said McClellan. Andy and his wife Kaila tested positive for COVID-19 months ago.
"We personally kind of understand what people are going through," said Andy.
The husband and wife have a 15-month-old son.
"I want him growing up and knowing he's in a blessed position and that he has the power to give back to people," said Andy.
On top of leaving a message, McClellan hopes you will drop off some nonperishables. The teacher said they're dropping the food off at St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix. If you would like to drop a wish and some food, the tree is in Tempe on Riviera Drive near Garden Drive.