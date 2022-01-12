TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the pandemic continues, many people are still dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms. They are called long haulers, and some are facing brain fog, fatigue, chronic pain, even depression and anxiety.

"The reality is that there are people who are struggling with long COVID now, and I think that number is only going to increase as we see more and more people become infected," said Dr. Elizabeth Rice.

Rice is part of a study at the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Tempe. Doctors there are looking at natural medicines made of plants, animals and minerals to treat long COVID.

"We are using homeopathy, which is a form of natural medicine. It is a perfect fit for these patients because homeopathy addresses both the physical, mental and even emotional symptoms," said Rice.

A recent study published in the JAMA Network Open found 50% of people who recover from COVID-19 face lasting symptoms.

Tyra Street, a 52-year-old ER nurse, is one of them. She got the virus in March 2020 and says she is still dealing with short-term memory loss, fatigue and chronic illnesses brought on by the virus.

"I struggle now, to the point where it is not brain fog. It is damage where I walk into a room, and I don't know what I am doing," said Street. "It is a very isolating illness, and it is very frustrating because all I am trying to do is get better."

With omicron spreading, Rice says it is still unclear how the new variant will impact people long term.

"With Delta, we got a dramatic increase with long COVID patients. So are we going to see that same thing with omicron?" said Rice.

Rice said the three-month study is looking at 40 patients across the country. The findings from the study should be released by early this year.