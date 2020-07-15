TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dance 101 in Tempe is struggling to get people back in the studio because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, they're hopeful new policies and procedures will encourage families to return.
"Every age, every style, every level--we have a couple different options for them to sign up for," said Emily Finch, the owner of Dance 101.
Finch opened the recreational dance studio eight years ago and recently expanded to a bigger building as the business continued to grow. However, things are much different now.
"At the end of February, we had 720 families and right now, we have 180," Finch explained. "As a small business owner, you're always hopeful. So I was encouraged and hopeful that once things would start getting going that it would slowly start to trickle in, but I was (also) very hopeful by school time that we would have more families."
Finch, like other businesses, had to close in March. She started offering dance classes virtually. Once she was able to reopen in June, the virtual classes were still an option, but she's noticed dancers still aren't coming in. For now, she is waiting to see how the school districts handle reopening.
"We're educators too. Us and the school districts are catering to pretty much the same age ranges so we look to the school districts on what their guidelines are and what they're doing," Finch said. "They kind of guide the families on what they want to do with their children, which also guides families on what they want to do with after school activities."
If families do decide to return, there are changes in place to make sure everyone is safe.
"I used to have 15-20 classes an evening and now I can have five to seven," Finch said. "We staggered start times so there's (sic) less people in our lobby. There's more cleaning in-between classes to make sure those highly touched surfaces are wiped down in-between every group of kids coming in."
There are also social distancing markers in each studio and every child will be assigned a color so that they use the same equipment throughout their class and there's no cross-contamination while using props.
"I know with every day, things changing, so much information coming at us, sometimes we forget we could relax or take a moment to take a class or take a moment to learn an art form," Finch said. "So I want to remind them, us small businesses, we're still here to provide services."