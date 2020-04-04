TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A local cybersecurity expert is weighing in on the FBI warning video conference call users about hackers hijacking accounts, taking over screens, and leaving inappropriate harassing messages. The term to describe it has been coined "Zoombombing." It's like photobombing, but instead of someone getting in the back of a photo, an intruder interrupts the conferencing call with racial slurs and sexually explicit content. Doing so is disruptive and infuriating for parents whose kids might be exposed to that while using the app. With an unprecedented amount of adults working from home or children learning how to navigate online schooling from home, it's important to be aware of what could go wrong.

As COVID-19 keeps changing the way we do anything, more are turning to video conference call apps to connect with friends and coworkers. Even students are using it to communicate with teachers and schoolwork. So how do you protect yourself from being a Zoombombing victim? Jason Pistillo, president of the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, is a cybersecurity expert. The school offers students a cybersecurity degree. He also recently blogged his advice to not delete Zoom, but be cautious. Here's what he said video conference users can do to protect themselves.

"Any time there's a rise in the popularity in a software application, there's a rise in hacker attention," he explained.

