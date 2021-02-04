TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- He usually cracks backs, but this year Dr. Kevin Ross said he cracked a code to bring back your taste and smell if you lost them after getting COVID-19. The Tempe chiropractor studied allergies for years and says his quick trick is just a concept of what he's learned.
"The work I've done with allergy clearing technique, I decided it would make sense to try it with this," said Ross. "Went about testing it on myself because I had COVID. I had lost my taste and smell, was able to get myself to reboot. My wife also had COVID, worked on her. Hers recovered."
Dr. Ross said he simply stimulates the olfactory nerve and taste buds. Demonstrating how it works, Dr. Ross said, "Have someone put their hand on their heart. The other finger, index finger, is going to be put right at the olfactory nerve, which is at the base of the brain, just above the sinuses. At that point, you're holding both of those. It's literally just a flick on the back of the head. The second part is they stick their tongue out and touch their finger to the tongue. Same thing again, flick them on the back of the head."
It looks strange, and Dr. Ross said he understands there are some skeptics. "That's all we're doing here is just trying to get that nervous system to re-fire," said Ross.
Dr. Ross said it might not work for everyone, but his patients have seen success so far.
"I got in the car and smelled essential oil and could actually fully smell the bottle, which I hadn't been able to in almost two weeks at that point," said one of his patients, Lauren.
Ross said the trick is easy, and you can do it at home.
"You have nothing to lose by doing this," said Ross. "You can't hurt yourself. You can't hurt your loved one. If it doesn't work, you're no further off, but if it does work, you have everything to gain."
