TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pandemic has been a rollercoaster of a year for small business owners, and that includes those around Tempe. The owner of Cactus Sports, Troy Scoma, has been in Tempe for almost 30 years. This year they had some days where they made virtually no money, Scoma said.
The shop that specializes in Sun Devil gear is right on Mill Avenue. But with no tourists and fewer students, Scoma says it can be like a ghost town. January and February were really tough, but the boost that came with spring training brought a huge sigh of relief.
Back to school, football season, and Christmas can make up about 50% of their business. The rest of their sales pick up from February through spring because of spring training and tourists.
"Our hopes are that pretty much by the time we get to late July early August, things are pretty much back to normal," Scoma said. "At the basketball arena every August, they have a big huge expo called the welcome zone, and 10,000 new freshmen and their families come through that. We market at that every year."
Still, though, Scoma says he loves what he does, and it's a lot of fun.
"It's a privilege to work in a job for almost 30 years and still love what I do every day."