TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Having a tough time finding certain staples in the store? One Tempe business is suggesting customers skip the grocery store and head to the neighborhood brewery instead. Four Peaks is now selling groceries, cleaning supplies, and other essentials at its new “Brewery Bodega.”
On Wednesday, Four Peaks Brewing Co. officially launched its Four Peaks Brewery Bodega, a section of its online takeout menu dedicated to crucial household items such as toilet paper, groceries, and baked goods. Customers will be able to buy these item, along with Four Peaks’ menu of beer and food.
If you live in the brewery’s delivery area, you’ll also be able to get your order dropped off at your door the next day, for free. If you’re outside the delivery area, Four Peaks will pack your items for you so you can pick them up the next day between 2 and 4 p.m. with minimal human contact.
Four Peaks says that they have access to many of these items through the pub’s food and equipment suppliers. The brewery wants to create a safe way for customers to get groceries easily, and offer an alternative for folks who may not be able to travel to a grocery store. Owners say they also want to do their part to relieve crowding at grocery stores.
In most cases, the prices for the Brewery Bodega items are in line with what you will find them for elsewhere. All currently available items can be viewed online here.
Also available on the new menu are Four Peaks’ house dressings and sauces, which are available in 8-ounce, 16-ounce, and 32-ounce packages for $1.75-$3.75. Thirty-two ounces of the fan-favorite Four Peaks adovada sauce can now be yours.
Anyone interested in ordering from the Four Peaks Brewery Bodega can order supplies for next-day pickup or delivery now at fourpeaksgrub.com.