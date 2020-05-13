TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe bars and restaurants are making changes after the mayor issued an emergency proclamation requiring them to document efforts to follow public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 crisis. The declaration is a response to footage captured this week showing crowds outside a Mill Avenue bar.

restaurant reopening guidelines

There was a huge crowd outside of CASA on Monday in the Mill Avenue District.

“What happened the other day is not, I think, what we all imagined how a reopening would happen,” said Mayor Mark Mitchell on Wednesday.

Under his emergency proclamation, bar and restaurant owners must have documents describing how they are adhering to guidance issued with the governor’s executive order outlining the reopening of businesses. The proclamation also tells businesses to have those documents ready if police are called in to investigate a complaint.

tempe mayor proclamation

Mayor Mark Mitchell's emergency proclamation, bar and restaurant owners must have documents describing how they are adhering to guidance issued with the governor’s executive order outlining the reopening of businesses. 

“It’s going to be a warning,” says Mitchell. “When it comes down to fines, it’s going to be up to the discretion of our police department.”

Tempe Police would not say how much it would cost a business owner for repeated violations. The agency pointed back to the mayor’s announcement, which described the violations as class one misdemeanors.

Arizona salons and barbers can reopen May 8, dine-in restaurants May 11

“For the last 19 years, it’s been the health department and the liquor board that scared the crap out of us. Now it’s a whole another level of microscope,” says Julian Wright, founder of Pedal Haus Brewery off Mill Avenue.

He and his management team worked for weeks to fine-tune their sanitization operation plan in anticipation of their opening Wednesday.

Governor Ducey's social distancing order not being enforced, likely not enforceable

“For instance, the servers are no longer clearing plates and glassware,” says Wright. “They’re only touching things that have been cleaned and sanitized. First touch, if you will.”

Pedal Haus has sanitizing procedures for chairs and tables, hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant, and the restaurant no longer accepts cash transactions. Wright also showed Arizona’s Family a binder of documents describing protocols for every type of employee. It’s also where he records employee temperatures taken when they arrive at work.

restaurant reopening guidelines

Pedal Haus has worked for weeks to fine-tune their sanitization operation plan in anticipation of their opening Wednesday.

Wright hopes preparation will pay off for a smooth reopening.

“I just hope people realize that we’re doing our best,” says Wright.

restaurant reopening guidelines

Servers are no longer clearing plates and glassware.
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you