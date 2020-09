TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glow Shots & Cocktails on Mill Avenue in Tempe was ordered to immediately close for business by the Arizona Department of Health Services Sunday after violating reopening guidelines.

The shutdown of this bar comes after two bars in Old Town Scottsdale were forced to close after also violating reopening rules.

The ADHS released the Notice of Closure for Non-compliance that they sent to Glow Shot & Cocktails Sunday. Read it below: