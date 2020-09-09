TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tempe memorial created to honor those who died on 9/11 will not be on public display this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of The Healing Field in Tempe Beach Park said it was a tough decision to make.

Thousands of flags placed at Tempe Healing Field commemorating 9/11 anniversary Thousands of flags cover the grass at Tempe Beach Park as part of a unique memorial in Tempe to commemorate the 18th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

A sea of flags, a tribute, a reminder of just how fragile life is, that’s what people in the Valley have come to expect at Tempe Beach Park in the days leading up to September 11.

But this year, The Healing Field, organized by the Exchange Club of Tempe has been canceled. It's a decision Chairperson Nick Bastian still struggles with but believes it was the right thing to do to protect their volunteers, some elderly and retired veterans, from the spread of COVID-19.

"We’ve had a lot of people ask or comment, 'how dare you not put them up?' If it’s anybody who wants these flags to be up ,it’s our club, who has put this on for the last 18 years,” said Bastian.

Patricia Denardis, who is visiting from New Jersey, says this is her first time not at home during the anniversary. She’s still haunted by the memory of that day. “It was horrible; you could see the billowing of that black smoke and smell the stench. You kind of wonder all the way to the West coast, California, and here in Arizona, do people really think about that? Because to us, it was so close to home."

And while it would have been comforting for her to see the Healing Field memorial, she understands the need to cancel it this year. “I think a lot of people, with COVID-19 going on, really needed to have that. But I definitely get it, our safety, keeping everybody healthy is more important,” said Denardis.

This Friday, The Tempe Exchange Club will be hosting instead a virtual remembrance on The Healing Field's Facebook page, where first responders will be reading the names of those who died that day.

In previous years, thousands of people took part in activities at the Healing Field, including flag viewings, patriotic concerts and ceremonies.

The group said the Healing Field will be back next year to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.