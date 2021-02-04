PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Do you know what's on your kid's phones?
A Valley dad is warning parents about a sexting app he believes has just blown up in popularity during the pandemic.
The app is touted as Tinder for teens, but internet crimes experts said a lot of really young kids are using it.
"What I ended up learning was daunting, I mean probably fairly inappropriate to talk about some of the things I've read," said parent Travis Rawlings.
Paradise Valley father of three Travis Rawlings said he thought he had it all figured out when monitoring his kids' phones.
"We check what we use. We check Facebook, we check text messages, we're checking phone calls," said Rawlings.
But last week, he said an unsuspecting little yellow icon got his attention.
"There was an app called Yubo, Y-U-B-O that was just pinging the phone and I didn't know what it was," said Rawlings.
Yubo markets itself as a social live-streaming app but others tout it as a "Tinder for teens," resembling a dating app.
"You can decide whether you want to swipe left or right. This is engaging kids to have secret intimate lives," said Rawlings.
Rawlings said his son started using the app around the time his school went remote.
"COVID has caused a lot of social breakdowns. Kids are meant to be social, and the only way they can communicate is through apps right now," said Kathleen Winn.
Winn, who runs a Valley organization against sex trafficking, said YUBO is also increasingly becoming a breeding ground for child predators. She cited a case in Florida where a 28-year-old man used it to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.
"Young people being preyed upon to send inappropriate content," said Winn. "Back to idle hands, we have teenagers at home with nothing to do with technologies available to ultimately have them secretly create relationships; we have no influence over them."
Winn has advice for parents.
"You wouldn't just let your kids walk out the front door and not know where they are. The same goes for online," said Winn.