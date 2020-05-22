TUCSON, AZ( 3TV/CBS5) -- Teamsters in Tucson are calling for the temporary closure of a UPS distribution facility after a COVID-19 outbreak inside the facility.
Neither UPS nor the Arizona Department of Health Services has disclosed the extent of the outbreak. However, Teamster Local 104 members say they believe at least 36 employees at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, including three employees that have reportedly been admitted to intensive care units. Each UPS driver delivers hundreds of cardboard-boxed packages every day and frequently comes into close contact with members of the public.
The New England Journal of Medicine confirmed that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can live on cardboard for 24 hours, according to the Teamsters' statement. Furthermore, out-of-state workers from Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah have been brought into the facility to compensate for disruptions related to the outbreak, raising concerns about the possibility of interstate spread.
“Our members at UPS in Arizona are putting themselves and their families at risk to help the State and America get through this crisis,” said Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 104. “If we expect essential workers to perform hazardous jobs and keep our society functioning, companies like UPS must provide their workers with safe workplaces.”
Union representatives say they believe the outbreak could have been avoided if UPS had not refused to follow best practices recommended by leading public health officials. “We have been relentlessly demanding that UPS Arizona protect workers since March 12,” said Schumann. “Instead of taking the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks seriously, the company waited too long to require workers to wear face masks and gloves, enforce social distancing rules, conduct temperature and health screenings of workers, require COVID-19 testing of employees, or work with public health authorities to conduct systematic contact tracing. Additionally, UPS has refused to stop pressuring workers to come to work even if they are feeling sick or provide workers and customers with updates on the status of the outbreak.”
The Teamsters believe that in the near future, the outbreak could lead to severe delivery disruptions of healthcare supplies, medicine, and other everyday necessities throughout Arizona. They say that recent news ports confirmed that some UPS customers are already experiencing one to two week delivery delays as a result of the growing number of COVID-19 cases at the facility, coupled with higher than normal package volumes.
Right now, approximately 700 in-state and out-of-state UPS employees work at the Tucson facility. “During this time, nothing is more important to me than the safety of our members, their families and our community,” said Schumann. “We are relying on companies like UPS to get us through this crisis, and that means UPS must protect their workers by following the best practices outlined by leading public health experts.”
Teamsters Local 104 has 9,200 members in Arizona.
Arizona's Family has reached out to UPS for a statement, but there is no response as of yet.
#protectourworkers #protecttucson Our members are our #1 priority. @Teamsters @AZSenateDems @AZHouseDems @maddow @SenatorSinema @SenMcSallyAZ pic.twitter.com/itcGcsd9s9— Teamsters Local 104 (@ibtlu104) May 22, 2020