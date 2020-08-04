PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Students are not the only ones struggling with distance learning, according to some Valley teachers. Many educators say they are now rushing to come up with a long-term remote learning plan, in almost no time.

This comes after superintendent Kathy Hoffman's statement yesterday, in which she said Arizona isn’t ready for kids to return to in-person learning by August 17.

The middle school teachers to whom we spoke (who also wish to remain anonymous) said that due to a lack of guidance, Valley children may be missing out on quality education this fall.

One 7th-grade teacher we'll call "Mark", said many of his fellow teachers never really prepared for remote teaching and are struggling with basic technology. “It’s unfortunately allowing some teachers to not take it seriously because they may think we are going back to school pretty soon,” said Mark.

Across the Valley, another teacher we will call "Emily," said the training her district gave was a “virtual mess.”

"You spend like 25 minutes in beginning of a zoom meeting like figuring out how to turn on everyone’s audio,” said Emily. She warns parents, to watch for signs their child's teacher is struggling with online courses, with phrases like "I’m not really sure.”

She also said parents should watch the clock. "If they say they are going to give your kid 35 minutes or 60 minutes of math instruction, make sure they are doing that. If they are not, contact your school's administrator,” said Emily.

They both said Superintendent Kathy Hoffman should be calling on Governor Doug Ducey to mandate that schools remain closed until health metrics show it’s safe to open.

Later this week, Arizona Department of Health Services is supposed to release metrics that will guide schools on how and when they can resume in-person learning.