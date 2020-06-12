When classes resume in the fall, it'll mean more online learning for thousands of students and the Arizona Department of Education has created a task force to make sure students have access to a computer.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new effort is underway to help bridge the digital divide for Arizona families.

laptop

Tens of thousands of students don't have a computer at home.

Tens of thousands of Arizona students have no access to the internet, making it difficult for them to take part in online learning. Jamie Hodges is like a lot of Valley parents, who would prefer to send her boys back to school and not have to worry about COVID-19. But the reality is that schools will look a lot different, with more safety precautions in place and more online classes.

"I think we had a good test run from March to May and I think this is just the new normal," said Hodges. "It's unfortunate and it's sad, but I think kids are resilient and they can learn to do hard things."

The adjustment to online learning is even harder, if not impossible, for students with no access to the internet and families who can't afford a tablet or laptop. Right now, there are roughly 200,000 Arizona students who don't have appropriate access to the internet.

State educators are hoping to change that. Kathy Hoffman is Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction. Hoffman just announced the creation of a Technology Task Force. It's made up of educators and business leaders and they will come up with funding sources and solutions to expand digital access across the state. She said it's imperative that all public school students are on an equal playing field when it comes to technology.

"It's one thing for students to be doing worksheets at home, but it's another if they can be interacting with peers and their teacher through video conference or watching videos for instruction," said Hoffman. "We want to have different options and make sure there's equal access and equitable access."

classroom

Some students will be sticking with online learning when classes resume.

A number of school districts were able to provide digital devices to students during the statewide shutdown, but it wasn't enough to address the need across the state.

"I think schools are trying to implement all they can to make sure everything is accessible for all types of students," said Hodges.

The Technology Task Force is expected to have regular meetings through the start of the school year.

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

