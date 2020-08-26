PHOENIX (3Tv/CBS5) -- The most vulnerable in Arizona -- those who live in long-term care facilities -- have not been able to have visitors for months during the pandemic. Several Valley facilities saw COVID-19 outbreaks that took the lives of many of their residents.

But now, the state is getting ready to allow visitors again. But there will be strict rules in place.

Just 36 years old, Brent Miller has been transferred from care facility to care facility since June. Tuesday night, he was transferred again. “I was able to see him as he was getting in the ambulance. The ambulance drivers were kind to give me four minutes to say hi and that I love him. Every time I think about it, it makes me cry,” said mom Cindy Quenneville.

“That was the only time you got to see him?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“The only time, yes,” she said.

Quenneville's son went to the hospital for stomach pain in June. They thought he'd be out overnight. “They to remove most of his colon, and when that happened he went into septic shock, he had cardiac arrest,” she said.

The hardest part: she hasn't been able to see him or be with him due to COVID-19.

Gov. Ducey announces task force for visitation at long-term care facilities This task force is in place to help develop recommendations and metrics within long-term care facilities and putting guidelines place for when facilities can safely resume visitations.

But now, the state's long-term care task force is taking action. The AARP, whose state director is on the task force, said they've now come up with guidelines for visitations at long-term care facilities. They said a family member must get a COVID-19 test and isolate for 48 hours. Once they get a negative test back, they can request a visit.

“It’s not going to be simple, but it’s better than nothing,” said Jeff Beck, whose aunt lives at Pennington Gardens in Chandler.

He last saw her in person in February, before their rampant COVID-19 outbreak. “It was obviously terrifying. They did have a pretty big rash of deaths and illness,” he said.

Beck appreciates the State's plan and process to have visitors again.

Quenneville is more apprehensive, but will do whatever it takes.

“As somebody that wants to see their child every day or loved one every day, I have to go every day to get a test,” she said. “If I have to get tested every day I’ll get tested every day, I just can’t wait. I can’t wait until I can see him and hold his hand and be there to help him get strong,” she said.

The AARP said the recommendations will now be reviewed by the health department, and they're optimistic they'll be posted by the end of this week.

