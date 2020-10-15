SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Frank Lloyd Wright's famous winter home Taliesin West reopened to the public Thursday with increased safety measure,s after closing down due to the pandemic in March.

"We've come up with all of the health and safety protocols using the CDC guidance," said Jeff Goodman, Vice President of Communication and Partnerships at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

There are increased cleanings, face mask requirements, and smaller tour groups that now spend more time outdoors. You can also now book an audio tour with Frank Lloyd Wright's own spoken words. "Taliesin West is a living site. That means it requires people in these spaces on this campus in order to be the best version of itself it can be," Goodman said.

Goodman says that during this time of year, Frank Lloyd Wright's "desert laboratory" sees around 600 people per day. Thursday, it saw around 100. "It's nice to be back out and be around people and not be so confined at home," said Leena Hasbini who came to Taliesin West with her family Thursday.

You can book tickets online.

Architecture school at Frank Lloyd Wright's Talisin will remain open in Scottsdale for now The news comes after school officials reported in January that the institution would close after it was started nearly 90 years ago by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Taliesin West is open Thursday through Sunday, with hours on Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Goodman is hopeful people will begin to return. "To reconnect with the land. To reconnect with beauty. And you know, hopefully to be able to come up here with a friend or a loved one and to reconnect with each other with a shared experience."