PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- About 80% of nurses fear they will get infected with the coronavirus because they don't have the proper equipment to protect themselves and care for their patients, according to a survey by the Arizona Nurses Association.

Despite their concerns, about 75% of the nurses who responded to the informal poll said they are committed to caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

Arizona to primary care doctors: Discourage COVID-19 tests, conserve PPE The Arizona Department of Health Services is adjusting its guidance to health care providers, particularly those in primary care, including discouraging COVID-19 tests for “most patients.”

The findings come from a non-scientific survey conducted by the Arizona Nurses Association and underscore the concerns of frontline healthcare workers as they head into the expected peak of the virus later next month.

"The situation is that we are not in an ideal situation right now," said Robin Schaeffer, the director of Arizona Nurses Association. "Normally we'd go into a patient's room and put on a makes and take it off and throw it away. However, that is not happening right now because you don't have enough supplies," she added.

Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

According to the three-question survey, only 12% of nurses thought they had the proper safety equipment to care for their patients, while 82 % believed they will contract the illness through the course of their work responsibilities.

The final question asked if they plan to continue working through the pandemic, and 76% of the nurses who responded said they did.