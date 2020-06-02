MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A statewide poll of likely Arizona voters found that 57 percent of parents with children at home support sending them back to school in the fall.

"I think that people understand that getting kids to school is going to be a critical part of restarting the economy," said Paul Bentz with HighGround Public Affairs, the consultants who conducted the poll.

According to the poll, those without kids at home were less supportive of letting students go back to school. A little more than half of those respondents said kids should go back in the fall.

Arizona Department of Education releases new guidelines to reopen schools safely Most school districts are expected to announce their plans for re-opening schools later this month.

The poll was released a day after Arizona's Department of Education released its guidelines for public schools to reopen. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said that safety measures would vary between school districts.

But Ashley Thompson, the parent of two elementary school students, said that while she's in favor of measures like increased hand-washing and smaller class sizes, she worries about her children returning to an environment where kids can't be kids.

"I feel like the balance is taking some of those guidelines that seem pretty simple, pretty easy, but are still gonna help us, and help the teachers, and help the kids, but maybe doing away with some of the extreme measures," Thompson said.

Thompson said she didn't agree with things like forcing students to wear masks, or staggering schedules to limit socializing.

"I feel like it is crucial for our kids to have social interactions, connecting, socializing, bonding. All of those things are part of what makes public schools so amazing," Thompson said.

Thompson says her family craves the normalcy and routine of school. She says when she drops her kids off in the fall, she'll be telling them to be safe, but not to be scared.