PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Surprise respiratory therapist is recovering after battling COVID-19. Doctors told his wife to get his affairs in order because, at one point, they did not believe he was going to survive the virus. He is immunocompromised because of a life-saving heart transplant he received three years ago. But the man said that new heart likely helped him fight off the coronavirus.
"They didn't think I was going to pull out of this," Jason Burruel said.
Burruel turned into a respiratory patient in early April when coronavirus attacked his lungs. He was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors made the quick decision to put him in a medically-induced coma, placing him on a ventilator.
"There was (sic) a lot of people I wish I could have talked to before they did that," said Burruel.
He lost three weeks of his life at Mayo Clinic while he was under; he knows it could have been a lot worse.
"I could have passed on the vent that would have been the last time I've seen my family," said Burruel.
The Donor Network of Arizona said transplant recipients are especially vulnerable during this pandemic. People like Burruel have to take medication to suppress their immune system, so their body doesn't reject a new organ. In Burruel's case, a life-saving heart transplant in 2016, but he said the same heart transplant, at Mayo Clinic, the same hospital he's at now, doctors told him helped save his life again.
"The new heart helped keep all the systems going because it was pumping so well," said Burruel.
Burruel said he tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday. He said he'll get tested again to make sure he doesn't have it anymore. He's got a lot of physical therapy ahead of him to reclaim the everyday movement he lost during the coma. "So that when I go home, I'll be able to self-manage," said Burruel.
He misses his family and he hasn't seen them in-person for more than a month. But he's grateful for the health care workers that saved his life, putting themselves in harm's way just like he did.
"The thing I'm going to think about most is the number of people along the way that helped me get to even this point and beyond," said Burruel. "I can't thank them enough."