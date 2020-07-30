PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Coronavirus has caused a lot of chaos for families with kids going back to school online and parents working from home. It's caused new stress and anxiety in children who haven't dealt with it before.
For many kids, school has always been a safe place, and now that they are being told it is not safe to return, children are realizing just how serious this pandemic is.
“So, we have to talk honestly with them,” said Child Psychologist Kim Johnson, a volunteer with the American Heart Association. She suggests being candid and forthright when it comes to talking to your child. “We're going to work through this together and you know that kids all over the world are doing this and we're all finding our way and we're going to be fine and we're going to get make it through, it’s going to feel a little weird though at the beginning.”
She says we need to help our kids understand why it's not safe to return to school and at the same time reassure them that everything's going to be okay. Because not returning to campus really highlights how serious this situation is, she says keeping to a routine will helps kids feel safe.
“That predictability and that consistency from day to day, with lots of things changing, the basic routine in the household can be an anchor of security for them,” said Johnson.
She says try as best you can not to dwell on what's different. “It benefits them if we let them see or help them see all the things that are the same,” said Johnson.
This will especially come in handy when students return to in-person learning. She says you can help them look past the face masks by highlighting how it's the same campus, same kids, same trusted adults.
“Kids need security and safety, they need to feel connected to us, and they need some sense of control over what's happening,” said Johnson.
The American Heart Association link for “Coronavirus Tips for Parents and Kids & Resources during COVID 19” is www.heart.org/kids.
This includes a 10-day Kick Cabin Fever to the Curb challenge along with other fun resources like Get Moving with NFL Play 60, and a “School at Home with the AHA” section. That features tips on how kids can eat healthy at home, 25 ways to get moving at home, tips on how parents can prioritize healthy behaviors to support kids’ health and much more.