SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Those in Sun City West will soon be able to hit the links once again.

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West plans to reopen five of its seven golf courses on May 4. They are Stardust, Grandview, Echo Mesa, Trail Ridge and Deer Valley. Golfers have to members or public cardholders so that means no guests. The driving range will be open but there will be no cash available for making change for the machines. On April 29, members and public cardholders can make lottery requests for tee times starting on May 4.

Staff will be handling calls about booking tee times, member account information and answering questions about reopening from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting on April 27.

The Rec Centers closed the seven courses on April 14. The shut down was intended to lower resident and employee exposures to the coronavirus as Arizona headed into the possible COVID-19 peak. The head of the Rec Centers said Sun City West has fared well according to the Arizona Department of Health Services zip code map.

“We firmly believe the low number of cases is a result of our early closures and cautious approach early on,” said general manager Bill Schwind in a statement. “Letting up now would be a mistake, and we do not want to see a fresh spike in cases due to lifting too many restrictions too early. Golf will reopen, but we expect members to abide by the safety precautions and restrictions in place.”

Golfers have to socially distance and each golfer should have their own cart. No concessions will be sold.

Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order said golf courses are an essential business so it was up to owners whether they wanted to close or not.

The other facilities in the Recreation Centers of Sun City West will still be shut down and Schwind didn't say when those would reopen. Those centers closed in March. For more information, people can visit the Rec Centers' website or the Sun City West Facebook page.