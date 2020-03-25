Sun City senior center offers home-cooked meals to go for people over 60

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Popular items like bread and dry foods have not been easy to find at the grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic. Now imagine trying to hunt these foods down in your 80’s with an underlining health condition.

Many senior and recreation centers have closed during the COVID-19 outbreak. But, not to worry. Older adults on a fixed-income have a place to go for a home-cooked meal.

Sun City resident Sarah Bakefelt is waiting for her turn to shop at the Banner Olive Branch Senior Center pantry made up of donated food items. “Cabbage rolls, ribs, spaghetti,” said Bakefelt. She will also get a prepackaged cooked meal on her way out of the pantry.

“When you’re old, you don’t want to be stuck at home and get depressed,” said Bakefelt.

Rather than closing amid COVID 19, Banner Oliver Branch Director Dawn Gielau said they are working harder than ever to make sure the most vulnerable population isn't forgotten. “During these times, it’s even more crucial for seniors to make sure they get the food that they need,” said Gielau.

The center went from having 200 volunteers to just a handful, so they need monetary donations. You can go to Banner Health’s website to donate. The program is available to anyone over the age of 60.

