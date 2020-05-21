TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Many students at Arizona State University are already gearing up to return this fall for in-person classes on campus. But ASU says it is seeing a record-setting spike in summer school students!

When ASU summer school kicked off May 18, the university said enrollment was up 16.5% over last summer, with a record of 56,000 students taking classes. And the number of incoming freshman students taking summer classes is up 74% from last year.

ASU says many students are taking advantage of being stuck at home to register for online summer classes. Summer school also offers reduced course rates, an expedited application process, rolling start dates and access to more than 5,200 classes.

The course catalog actually features more than a dozen new courses specifically about COVID-19, such as Pandemics and Public Management, Navigating Complicated Grief during COVID-19, and The Moviegoer’s Guide to the Future: Infectious Diseases.

No tuition increase for in-state students at ASU, NAU & UArizona for next school year The Arizona Board of Regents says it wants to make sure that higher education at Arizona’s public universities remains accessible for students during economic challenges brought about during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been trying to pursue two degrees and graduate in time, which meant extra credits that I had to take,” said Venkata Masagoni, a finance and data analytics major who is spending the summer at home in India. “I also have a lot of time to focus on my studies this summer since I'm mostly home due to the circumstances we're in. This is a perfect opportunity for me to stay home and focus on my studies.”

“I wanted to do something during the summer, especially because of the coronavirus, and Biology 100 was the last general-ed course I needed,” said Kennedy Kaminsky, a visiting scholar from California who will be a junior at the University of the Pacific this fall. “So, I picked ASU and then they told me about the program where I can take a class and have it transfer to my university."

ASU’s Session B starts July 1. You can find more information at summer2020.asu.edu.

In March, ASU, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona moved their classes to "online only" for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester to protect students and staff and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All three state public universities then announced at the end of April that they were planning to resume in-person classes for the fall semester.