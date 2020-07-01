PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's an idea that many teachers and students support: start off the new school year with online classes, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb across the state.

Kathy Hoffman is Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction. "The governor made the decision to close bars, close gyms, so how can we open schools if we're not able to have some of our other businesses open?" asked Hoffman.

Hoffman agrees with Gov. Doug Ducey's decision this week to push back the start of the school year to August 17 for in-person learning.

School districts do have the choice to start online classes sooner, and Hoffman is all for it."We don't know what this is going to look like in July and August, so I do encourage that as schools get started as soon as possible," said Hoffman. "We just cant keep delaying the beginning of school year. We want to get back going again. I think there is a way to do that effectively."

Digital learning, however, is not a simple solution for all Arizona students. A new study by Common Sense Media and the Boston Consulting group shows that 29-percent of Arizona students don't have access to the Internet. That's more than 335,000 students.

Ilana Lowery with Common Sense Media said the digital divide in Arizona is greater than many realize, forcing many low income students to delay the start of their education this year, while other kids are getting a head start.

"Fifty-six percent of the students who lack access to the Internet are black, Latino and Native American," said Lowery. "Now, if you look around Arizona, those are some huge populations that are not going to be prepared, with students not going to be provided the opportunity to be successful, the way other areas are going to be."

State educators have created a task force to address the digital divide, and find ways to get Internet access to all students across the state.