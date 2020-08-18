PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Working parents who can't stay home are getting desperate for backup to help their kids with online schooling.
It used to be that kids had to wait until after school to participate in martial arts or gymnastics. But not anymore as study camps are starting to pop up across the Valley.
“When I have a break, I get to go out, I get to run, I get to build like a fort with the mats,” said fifth-grader Jake Shaff as he explained why he prefers logging onto his classes from a gymnasium in central Phoenix, more so than from his dining room table.
“And at home, you can’t really do that stuff. It’s hot in Arizona. You can’t go outside,” added Shaff.
Sixth-grader Jordan Gnepper said she just likes being around other kids.
“Last year, when we had to do the rest of the year online, that was really annoying because my parents both work,” said Gnepper.
“When you’re sitting in front of a computer five, six, seven, eight hours a day your sense get dulled and you’re staring at that screen, your eyes get blurry you’re tired," said the owner of Impact Gymnastics Maria Lawrence.
Lawrence is part of a growing trend of owners reimagining their business model to stay afloat during COVID-19.
“We decided we needed to pivot so we did that, and we are trying to find different avenues of revenue stream and we created the study camp. We have all this space,” said Lawrence.
Precision Martial Arts studio in Mesa is also hosting a day camp for kids, where in addition to parkour, coaches now also help with math and spelling.
“We had to have kids bring laptops. We are logging them in and each teacher and each school is on a different schedule, different curves,” said Adam Gilbart.
The camps run Monday through Friday and open as early as 7 a.m. Prices start at $300 a month, depending on the student's schedule.
Both facilities follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety protocols, including temperature checks at drop off and work stations are sanitized while the kids get a break.