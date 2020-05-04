SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale held a “May the 4th be with you” food-drive event Monday.
The school collected non-perishable food for St. Mary’s Food Bank, which has seen a record number of families showing up during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We're doing this because here at Notre Dame, we're a community of saints, and we like to help other people who are less fortunate in our community," Matthew Rogers said during an interview with Arizona’s Family.
While nothing went as they'd planned or hoped this final spring semester, Rogers said for him, and for his fellow classmates, this event is a way to show unity in their school community.
Monday morning’s food drive was also a way to help get supplies for the homeless community in the Valley.
If you’d like to help donate to St. Mary’s Food Bank, click HERE.