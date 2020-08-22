AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students potentially exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Ahwatukee are being forced to quarantine for 14 days.

According to a Kyrene School District spokesperson, the exposure happened in Ms. Nelson's classroom at Kyrene del Milenio Elementary, as well as on bus 35 before school, and bus 97 after school. The district says while they can not provide any information regarding the individual who tested positive, the last possible exposure on campus was Wednesday.

AEA demanding Ducey implements Arizona school safety plan In a letter to the governor, AEA president Joe Thomas said there should be a statewide mask mandate in school and on buses.

Students potentially exposed must quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure, and will be allowed back to school on September 2.

"We want to assure you that safety measures have been observed on campus and on buses as outlined in Kyrene’s mitigation plan. Additionally, Kyrene School District will deploy a team to conduct a thorough sanitization of campus facilities. Families may consult with a health care provider and follow their guidance regarding isolation protocols," Principal Michael Lamp said in a letter sent out to parents on Thursday.

The school, located near 48th Street and Frye Road, is currently offering on-site services to a very limited number of students, per Governor Ducey's executive order.

