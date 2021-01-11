GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The AIA is holding a special meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the fate of winter sports after receiving backlash for their vote last Friday to cancel the season.

AIA to hold special meeting to possibly reverse cancelation of winter sports After a petition circulated online with people objecting the cancelation, the board decided to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12 to vote again on the issue.

Over the weekend we’ve watched the number of signatures grow a petition circulating online demanding a re-vote. As of 5 a.m., it had more than 41,000 signatures. Parents and student athletes are fired up about the AIA’s decision and some coaches are bringing up fairness – especially since fall sports – like football still got a season.

"I was confused on why we had to suffer, which I understand why last year, I totally understand that with COVID cases and spring too," said freshman basketball player, Khalia.

Khalia was at practice on Friday when the team got the word their season was cancelled before it even started.

"They told us a week before we were supposed to play and we were excited, had practiced nonstop and just to hear this information it was just a let down," she said.

However, Khalia and her brother, Kamron, who also plays basketball for Campo Verde High School, said they understand the decision.

"I'm still sad about our season too but on the other half, it's about our safety first and getting better. We want this thing to go away so it's better to let that go away so we can play without any restrictions," said Kamron.

Kamron and Khalia recently lost a family member to COVID-19, so they are taking all of the protocols seriously.

"I felt bad for my kids, I honestly do, but I'm kind of happy with the decision with Arizona cases being like super high right now," said their mother, Latoya. "I just had a cousin who recently passed away from COVID so I'm like, it's definitely serious out here and I don't want my kids exposed to it and then having the risk of bringing it back to us."

Kamron and Khalia said there are a lot of safety guidelines in place during practice. Parents were already told they couldn't be in the stands at the games.

"We need to keep our families safe and healthy and if that's what they had to do to minimize the exposure, that's fine with me. Our safety is obviously way more important than sports," Latoya said.

However, both athletes are still practicing for the time-being.

"Her coach sent out an email last night saying they still can practice so they're trying to find a way to I guess play still so they still want them to attend practice," explained Latoya.

"If they say yes we can play, just be more safe, but if they say no then we also have to understand," said Khalia.

Meanwhile, PHH Prep has been playing basketball in a bubble, and their founder offered to help basketball coaches if the AIA doesn't overturn their vote.

"We have a third court, which I reached out to a friend of mine with the Arizona Coaches Association and let him know we are open to letting AIA teams play on that court if they needed a court," said John Ortega. "We just want to help these kids have a season, the big thing for them--they lost a lot of film, a lot of time, a lot of these athletes have a dream of playing at the next level."

Ortega feels the AIA should allow winter sports, adding that if football could be played, so could other sports that don't have as many players.

"I think I was as shocked as everybody else because they had a football season," Ortega said. "Having a basketball season where you have a lot less athletes and also being able to close off and not have fans, I thought it would be a lot easier to have those sports than to have an entire football season."

For Kamron and Khalia, they're torn.

"I want to play but you know, we want more this thing to go away, so it's half and half. I will be happy with either decision," Kamron said.

The AIA will hold their special meeting on Tuesday, January 12th at 7:40am.