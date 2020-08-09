TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students will be back in class at Arizona State University in eleven days. On Sunday night, hundreds of faculty members and students signed a letter sent to President Michael Crow with concerns about reopening.

The letter, written by ASU Community of Care Coalition, lists three recommendations before in-person classes can begin:

"We urge the Office of the President and the University administration to postpone in-person instruction for the Fall semester until the following minimum recommendations are met. ASU should:

Establish public, scientifically determined metrics, informed by rigorous testing of all students, faculty and staff, that create a transparent standard for resuming in-person instruction. We urge ASU to use the recently released guidance for returning to in-person instruction at state schools and continue in-person instruction when the Phoenix metro area has met the benchmarks for minimal spread. Grant accommodations for all faculty, staff, and graduate students who have requested them regardless of reason, and reissue the call for such requests to allow all those who need accommodations to receive them. Create a formal and transparent process whereby a committee representing all stakeholders (including track and contingent faculty, staff, and students) in the ASU community can advise the executive leadership team on questions pertaining to COVID policy."

"For me personally, the reason why I signed the letter was that lack of transparency, a lot of us felt like we did not have any say of the process," said ASU instructor, David Boyles.

Boyles will be teaching half his classes in-person, and the other half virtually. He's also a member of the ASU Community of Care Coalition.

"I don't want any of my students to die this semester and I feel like if we go back in 11 days without any changes, some students are going to die this semester," said Boyles.

An ASU spokesperson said in a statement:

"President Crow and Provost Searle will continue this week to address the concerns articulated in the letter through a variety of communications and discussions with the entire ASU community of 100,000 employees and students. There are many very legitimate ideas, questions, requests and concerns that have been expressed by this very committed community of people. ASU will continue to provide a university-wide framework for managing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, which to the maximum extent possible empowers individual members of the ASU community to live, work, teach, research, and serve the people of Arizona in whatever ways best address the needs of each individual member of the ASU community."

If you would like to read the full letter, click here.

In relation to this story, Arizona State University sent Arizona's Family a list of precautions they're taking for this school year: