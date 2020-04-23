PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Businesses across Arizona, already struggling because of COVID-19, are bracing for May 1, the last day property taxes can be paid before penalties kick in.

Carol Parsons owns Blue Willo Catering and says she's not sure she can pay the nearly $10,000 she owes after business dropped off drastically because of coronavirus.

"I have to pay the bill by May 1 or they're going to put a lien on my building, which could possibly mean I lose my business in the next three to six months," Parsons said.

Parsons says she's applied for grants from the City of Phoenix, the state, and the Small Business Administration, but nothing's come through.

Now she wants Gov. Doug Ducey to issue an executive order delaying the deadline.

"I mean, I'm not asking not to pay it. We'll pay it, but we need time to pay it. I need business to be able to pay it. I can't pay it based off nothing. I can't pay my bills based on nothing coming in," Parsons said.

Ducey's office issued a statement saying, "The requested change would require action by the Arizona Legislature."

It's unclear when the Legislature will reconvene after lawmakers went home early because of coronavirus concerns.

"You know I would tell Carol you know we're doing our best. We're all brainstorming ideas. How do we make it work?" said State Sen. Lela Alston who represents Parsons' district.

But any action before May 1 appears to be unlikely.

The Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora sent out a letter expressing disappointment that the deadline wasn't pushed back. Still, Flora said it might be possible for some business owners owing $1,000 or more to work out a payment plan.

But with no money coming in, the future looks bleak for businesses like Blue Willo Catering.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Parsons said. "I'm gonna be one of those people that's standing out on the street corner with a sign going, 'I lost my business due to COVID-19. Can you help me?' That's gonna be me."