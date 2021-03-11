PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While COVID hospitalizations plummeted in February and March in Arizona, more than 1,000 patients remain hospitalized. Roughly a quarter of those patients are in COVID ICUs.

Despite advances in treatments over the year, patients who arrive in a COVID ICU struggle to recover and go home. A full year of treating patients with such dire outcomes weighs heavily on the nursing staff in the COVID ICU at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix.

"It's the emotional drain, going home and crying. Holding the patients' hands when they pass and can't see their family. It's devastating," said Jeremy Neagu, who left construction for nursing seven years ago.

Valleywise closed two of its COVID ICUs, but one area, which used to be a children's unit, is still housing people suffering the most severe symptoms of the virus.

The unit now has an industrial look, with ducting running through the rooms and hallways. It was brought in a year ago to create negative-pressure patient rooms and control the airflow.

Nurses have suited up countless times over the year in PPE to enter the specialized rooms to treat patients. They deliver insulin shots and clot-preventing medications, flip the patients to help their lungs, and offer comfort when they can.

"When I take time off, I'm like, 'Who's going to take care of them?' We're short-staffed. I have this guilt being home," Neagu said.

His father-in-law recently passed away from complications of COVID-19. The group also just lost a fellow nurse, who was close to retirement, to the same virus.

The personal and professional losses and stresses of the past year have been too much for many of their colleagues.

"We've had quite a few people who were close to retirement just go. The stress of this has been unbearable. Many stayed because they saw the need, but the stress isn't worth it for everyone," Chante Neal explained.

The nurses share common frustrations about the 'COVID fatigue' in the outside world among people who witness their daily lives in the hospital. They consider people who don't wear masks "selfish" and people who dismiss COVID as a threat only to the elderly even worse.

"That makes me so angry because it makes it seem like people in that age group don't have value. Those people have value. They belong to someone. They're someone's mom or grandma," nurse Jenny Granger said.

Hospitals nationwide are addressing the mental stress the pandemic has had on their nurses. Valleywise is providing different kinds of therapists.

"I think we're going to need therapy. We're going to need to talk. Talking with each other is the best, so no one feels alone in this stress," Neal said.

"It's a different kind of war, but we're on a battlefield seeing multiple people die daily. That's not sustainable for a healthy mentality for us," Neagu said.

Each nurse in the unit expects another spike in cases from a combination of travel and relaxed restrictions. The nurses who have lasted a full year in the COVID ICU seem determined to survive the dark days of the pandemic.

"I don't want to do another year of this, but I don't have any intention of going anywhere," Granger said.