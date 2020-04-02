PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) – As happens when facts are somewhat limited, a plethora of myths about the coronavirus and associated illness, COVID-19, have been making the rounds online, particularly on social media. Some of these myths aren’t just disseminating wrong information; they’re potentially hazardous to your health. Dr. Sharon Thompson of Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology sat down with Yetta Gibson (virtually) to talk through some of what you might have been seeing online.

“A lot of what we’re seeing on the internet is myth, made up. I’m not sure where these stories are coming from,” Thompson said. “I would caution people because some of it could be dangerous.”

She mentioned the suggestion to spray yourself with chlorine or Lysol to keep from getting sick.

“Please don’t do that,” Thompson said. “Those chemicals are caustic. That’s why they clean surfaces, so we definitely don’t want them on our skin, and we definitely don’t want to breathe them in.”

Another myth is that drinking lots of water can stave off the virus. While good hydration can bolster your immune system to some extent, it won’t keep you from getting sick.

“We’ve never – never in the history of the world – stopped a virus by drinking water,” she said. “So, that’s not going to work.”

So, where do myths like those above come from?

“I think that in the absence of information, people will fill in [the blanks],” Thompson said. “I think that’s part of what’s happening, and people are trying to ‘suppose’ what they think is going on. I don’t think people have nefarious motives, but their suppositions are not fact. We have to look at what we know. We’re dealing with a virus, and we know how viruses spread.”

Medical experts say the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads by droplets.

“It’s not spread because of 5G,” Thompson said.

“We have to keep applying our common sense,” she continued. “Think about what we know about other viruses, the ones that we’ve come into contact with.”

Avoid contact with people who are coughing and/or sneezing

Wash your hands frequently (and well)

Disinfect surfaces

“That’s true for preventing flu, so let’s use that same common sense for this virus until we learn more about the specifics of this virus,” Thompson said. “There are things we can do to reduce our risk, and those things do work.”