SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A year into the pandemic and hospitals across the U.S. are dealing with another threat, a surge in fake PPE masks.
Right now, a Scottsdale based company, Ecep Han North America, is providing equipment to more than a dozen healthcare facilities across the Valley. This is just a small portion of gear they have ready to go out to workers on the frontlines.
"Unfortunately, it’s just sitting here," says Ecep Han North America company representative, Jonathon Picus. “They have been burned and they’re trying to protect their own employees.”
While most of us have gotten used to wearing cloth masks, health care workers require protection beyond that. “This is our stuff, everything is FDA approved,” said Picus.
But getting them that crucial protective gear is growing harder. “Because of a few bad seeds in the market it’s been tough,” said Picus.
Picus launched his PPE distribution company out of Scottsdale at the start of the outbreak. The company has the capability to produce 5 million PPE's a month. “Scrubs that I am wearing, boot covers, shoe covers, cap,” said Picus.
But when demand surged for products, followed by inventory shortages, counterfeit masks started flooding the markets.
“It’s frustrating and we just can’t get the word out fast enough,” said Picus. Now he is having to overcome multiple hurdles just to get his product out to the frontline workers who so need it. “It’s really just gaining the confidence of the local hospitals their supply chain,” said Picus.
While he says, China is dominating the majority of the PPE market here in the Unites States, medical suppliers should rethink who they buy from.
"This is why we started the company, to help protect our frontline workers, period,” said Picus.
And they are doing everything they can to spread the word that they’re here and ready to help protect our frontline workers, for more information click here.