PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There has been some talk and speculation in the medical community that the spread of COVID-19, like influenza, will slow as the weather warms. Doctors still can't say for sure, as it has spread in varied climates around the world, but studies do show that a virus thrives in dry air. So, an increase in humidity could help.

So what can you do? Dr. Amy Shah says "you want to stay really hydrated, maybe use a neti pot, keep your nasal passages moist, so you have the best chance to protect yourself." She also suggests adding an in-home cold mist humidifier.

Other recommendations to follow to help your body's natural immunity fight off disease, include "sleeping well, eating well and wearing personal protective equipment around anyone who might show symptoms." We are screening patients, only seeing emergencies, everyone else is seen through tele-medicine," Shah says.

Doctors raise questions about Gov. Ducey's executive order

Shah recommends people follow the guidance from the CDC and stay home, and do your best to maintain a good perspective, "The best thing you can do is keep a positive attitude. Help out where you can. Stay at home wash your hands. practice social distancing and hope for the best."

