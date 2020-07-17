PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The number of statewide deaths for June, the first full month following Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to lift his stay-at-home order, jumped by more than 30 percent, compared to the same time last year.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Service’s website, 6,265 people died throughout the state last month as the coronavirus surged.
The number represents a big increase from June 2019 when 4,689 people died and the largest one month death toll for the state over the past five years.
Currently, Maricopa County, the state’s largest, is struggling to find enough room to store the dead bodies. This week the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office activated its surge capacity plans and ordered 14 cooling trailers to add more storage space.
There is no breakdown on the number of COVID-19 related deaths vs. other fatalities at the examiner’s office. Still, the governor and his top healthcare advisor downplayed the role of coronavirus.
During a press conference Thursday, Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said there is always a spike in deaths during the summer due to the heat.
While heat-related deaths may spike, the number of overall deaths actually declines in the summer, according to a review of state records over the past five years.
The months that record the highest fatalities come in the winter between November and February, according to state records.
Christ also seemed to suggest yesterday that a spike in overdoses and suicides are pushing morgues to full capacity.
Records provided by the county back up her claim on overdose deaths, but show that suicides are trending downward.