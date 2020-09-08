APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An Arizona state lawmaker said Tuesday that he's standing by his comments that compared efforts to slow the coronavirus to the Holocaust.

"I don't run away from my words," said Rep. John Fillmore, a Republican from Apache Junction.

The Arizona Republic first reported Fillmore comparing mask mandates to the tattoos forced on victims inside Nazi death camps.

Fillmore spoke outside the state Capitol during a rally urging an end to local requirements to wear face coverings in public the slow the virus.

And while he's not taking back his statements, Fillmore said he did want to make one clarification.

He said that he was not connecting masks to the tattoos in concentration camps, but rather the potential for the government to force vaccinations.

"No government should have the right or the ability to tell any of its citizens they should have to ingest, inject or drink any serum, and that includes tattooing on their bodies. And then I did make the statement; I make no qualms about it, such as what happened in the 1930s with the German government on some of the citizens," Fillmore said during an interview with Arizona's Family.

There is no COVID-19 vaccination approved for use, and no government mandate to get one, if and when a vaccine becomes available.

In response to Fillmore's comments, State Rep. Aaron Lieberman, a Democrat from Phoenix, said his Republican colleague should steer clear of comparing anything to the Holocaust. "You can have your political opinion; we can disagree, we can agree, or whatever. But let's just keep the Holocaust out. It's a very unique stain on human history," Lieberman said.