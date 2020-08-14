Why are positivity rates important?

· Tries to answer “How prevalent is the disease in any given community?”

· Arizona has tied policy to this specific metric.

· Arizona Department of Health Services and Johns Hopkins data dashboard are inconsistent.

What is the inconsistency with daily reporting from these two groups?

1. Daily reporting

It is important to note that Johns Hopkins data comes from The COVID Tracking Project, which lists the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) as its source. There was something not consistent about the dates and numbers that each of the two groups of analysts were presenting while citing THE SAME DATA.

The differences in daily reporting were not systematical. Over the six week period I examined, some days Arizona reported more positives or negatives and some days Johns Hopkins did.

AZDHS said in an interview with Arizona's Family that their numbers are lower because they do not include numbers from testing sites that do not report the number of negative test results while Johns Hopkins does.

A) The AZDHS assumes the results from these facilities have about the same average positivity as the rest of the sample and so discards them while the Johns Hopkins methodology treats these clinics as having a 100% positivity in their testing.

B) The Johns Hopkins reports treat all of the unreported negative tests from these facilities as if they never happened while the AZDHS methodology treats all of the reported positive tests from these testing sites as if they never happened.

C) The AZDHS will rarely over report the positivity rate and can be useful as a lower bound while the Johns Hopkins data will rarely underreport the positivity rate and can be useful as an upper bound of actual positivity.

US coronavirus cases surpass 5.4 million with more than 170,000 deaths Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 5.4 million with more than 170,000 deaths.

How do these different reports look side by side?

Seven-day Totals

I started the process of recreating both groups seven day averages. I was easily able to do so with no discrepancy for the Johns Hopkins data. When I went through the process for the AZDHS, I found two issues:

1) The moving average they presented was classified by the start date. This is unusual. It also means that their current posted moving average numbers are based on fewer that seven days for most days of the week. If you were to compare the two based on classification, the AZDHS would show trends a full week ahead of time.

2) I was able to recreate AZDHS’s seven day average calculations based on this realization. I achieved the same total number of tests as they did for each of the six week long periods, but based ON THE DATA FROM THEIR site, I calculated a higher total of positive results than they did. I assumed that the differences between what the raw data showed and their reported results to be the cased they explained to you they purposely omitted because none of these testing locations reported negative tests.

Seven-day Average

I then compared AZDHS’s reported seven day averages with those that included the positive cases I found from their site that were omitted. This did not fully reconcile the differences in positivity percentages between AZDHS and Johns Hopkins although all three metrics show a clear downward trend, by AZDHS’s data we are still near 9% while Johns Hopkins puts us at almost 13.5%.

Six-week totals

Even after adjusting for AZDHS’s omission of test results, there is still a large discrepancy between their reporting and the numbers from Johns Hopkins.

Arizona data caveats

Gov. Ducey backs schools that ignore him “We’re going to leave ultimate and final decisions to the superintendents and principals, and I’m confident they’ll make good decisions,” he said.

The COVID Tracking Project notes some changes in the way data has been reported over time. This may account for some of the discrepancies.

Bottom Line: Total testing is declining. The positivity metric may be helpful for many things, but without a large enough random sample on a regular basis we should probably be looking at total cases and total deaths per capita as these metrics should not vary significantly between analysts.