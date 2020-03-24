TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The State Farm facility near Tempe Town Lake will close at the end of the business day on Tuesday after a worker there was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the company said.

The employee works at Building 4 at the Marina Heights facility. The building was immediately closed and is being disinfected and sanitized, State Farm said. Employees will finish up the workday at the office on Tuesday but then it will be closed. At the time there were fewer than 100 employees working at the facility. It usually houses 7,500. State Farm said it is continuing to transition employees to work from home. The case has been reported and State Farm said it's cooperating and "following guidance from the local health department and the CDC through this process."

"This is a rapidly changing situation and the decisions we are making balance health concerns with our obligation to continue to serve our customers," Anna Bryant with State Farm said in a statement.

Bryant added there may be an increase in hold times for customers.