GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The State of Arizona is planning to use State Farm Stadium as a massive COVID-19 vaccination center following a slow rollout of vaccinations statewide.

Arizona’s Family was the first to break the news on Friday morning. The 63,400 seat stadium will open on Monday, January 11 with plans to remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 Arizonans a day. Registration for the site will be posted here on Monday morning.

“Our new vaccine site in Glendale will rapidly expand the number of Arizonans getting vaccinated,” Governor Doug Ducey said. “We need to get these vaccine doses out of freezers and into the arms of Arizonans who want it, and our new site will speed up that process."

The opening of the site was made possible by a $1 million grant from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation and with support from the Arizona Cardinals, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Arizona State University, and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

The announcement comes as Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted that Arizona is receiving over $65 million to support COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

NEW: Arizona is receiving $65M+ from the @CDCgov to support #COVID19 vaccine clinics and strengthen vaccine confidence and community engagement. We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible. There’s no time to waste. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 8, 2021

On Dec. 30, Gov. Ducey used an order to speed up the vaccine rollout. The governor tweeted, “This is a health emergency, and we need all levels of government and our health system operating as such. Vaccines don’t do any good sitting in a freezer."

State Farm Stadium will also host a COVID-19 testing blitz for five days in January. Pre-registration is required.

Maricopa County will enter Phase 1B plan on Monday.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration says it will open appointments at POD (point of distribution) sites for Phase 1B vaccinations starting Monday, Jan. 11

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for Maricopa County Public Health, said they're not posting appointments early because they're making a slow transition. She says most of the appointments Monday are already booked by healthcare workers in group 1A.

