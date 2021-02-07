GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Six years ago, State Farm Stadium hosted Super Bowl 49. Now, during a global pandemic, it is home to a massive vaccination site. Thanks to volunteers, the site runs days and night.

"It is just such a great opportunity to give back to our community and help people who are most vulnerable," said volunteer Misty Maddox.

Maddox spent Super Bowl Sunday checking people in at the vaccination site. Volunteers say the whole experience is very rewarding. "I am a young, healthy person, I want to do everything I can to help anyone who is vulnerable get their life back and live the best life that they can," said Maddox.

The Cardinals showed their appreciation for volunteers on Sunday by bringing some festivities to the vaccination site. Volunteers enjoyed some BBQ food and were able to catch some of the big game while taking a break from working.