PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The state is bracing for another 100,000 more workers to file for unemployment insurance this week as businesses continue to close down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That would bring the total of new applications to nearly 220,000 over the past three weeks, an unprecedented number that exceeds the population of Tempe.

To handle the historic demand, a spokeswoman for the Department of Economic Security, said the department boosted staff from 31 to 100 to help process the claims.

Tasya Peterson, the director of communications for the department, said it could take more than the normal 14-to-21 days to process workers' applications.

Currently, Arizona caps unemployment insurance at $240 a week, which is the second lowest in the country.

However, struggling Arizonans are expecting some relief, thanks to the passage of last week's $2 trillion stimulus package in Congress.

The massive bill includes an extra $600 for unemployment benefits for the next four months.

Peterson said they hope to see the money next week and get the money to unemployed workers as soon as possible.

 

